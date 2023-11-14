Nasa, the US space agency on Monday extended Diwali greetings with a celestial image captured by Hubble Space Telescope. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The global cluster is a tightly bound cluster of millions of stars, located 30,000 light-years away from Earth. Nasa called it a "celestial festival of lights".

"Happy #Diwali to all those who celebrate," NASA wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"NASAHubble captured a celestial festival of lights -- a globular cluster -- 30,000 light-years away from Earth, near the dense and dusty center of our own Milky Way galaxy," it added.

The US Space Agency said that the cluster contains both old and new stars. Some range from 12 billion years old to about 2 billion years old. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This globular cluster is unlike others, containing both old and young stars," the agency posted on Instagram.

"Some of the older stars are almost as old as the universe itself, around 12 billion years old, while the younger stars are around 1-2 billion years old," Nasa wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, a Nasa spacecraft recently discovered a tiny moon around asteroid.

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft found a mini-moon near asteroid Dinkinesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discovery was made during a flyby of Dinkinesh, 300 million miles (480 million kilometers) away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.

The Nasa spacecraft confirmed that Dinkinesh is barely a half-mile (790 meters) across. Its closely circling moon is a mere one-tenth-of-a-mile (220 meters) in size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA sent Lucy past Dinkinesh as a rehearsal for the bigger, more mysterious asteroids out near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, the spacecraft will reach the first of these so-called Trojan asteroids in 2027 and explore them for at least six years. The original target list of seven asteroids now stands at 11.

Dinkinesh means “you are marvelous" in the Amharic language of Ethiopia. It's also the Amharic name for Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia in the 1970s, for which the spacecraft is named.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.