Nasa extracts oxygen from lunar soil, moon's colonization seems a possibility

Nasa extracts oxygen from lunar soil, moon's colonization seems a possibility2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:02 AM IST
Nasa scientists successfully extract oxygen from simulated lunar soil in a vacuum environment, which could pave the way for establishing a long-term presence of humans on the lunar surface, and even for the future colonization of the Moon
NASA scientists at Johnson Space Center in Houston have successfully extracted oxygen from simulated lunar soil in a vacuum environment, which could pave the way for establishing a long-term presence of humans on the lunar surface, and even for the future colonization of the Moon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×