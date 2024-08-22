NASA finds unusual Space structures in unexpected places; scientists struggle to explain its meaning

NASA's recent discovery of strange formations of an electrified layer of gas in the ionosphere has challenged the scientists' perception of having a complete understanding of the Earth's outer layer. Space experts are struggling to explain the existence of X and C-shaped structures discovered in the ionosphere under NASA's Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission.

What is the ionosphere? The ionosphere is the outermost layer of Earth's atmosphere. As the name suggests, it contains a large number of charged particles. The ionosphere is a very active part of the Earth's atmosphere, expanding and contracting depending on the energy it absorbs from the Sun. The gases in this layer are excited by solar radiation to form ions. Hence, the gas particles in this layer are electrically charged.

What has NASA discovered in Earth's atmosphere? NASA's Gold mission found strange formations of an electrified layer of gas in the ionosphere. The US Space agency has made an astonishing discovery of X- and C-shaped structures in the ionosphere. X-shaped formations are similar to crests and can appear in the ionosphere's plasma, which is a sea of charged particles generally found after solar storms. According to CNN, astronomers were aware of the presence of X-shaped crest-like formations in the ionosphere.

However, they have discovered the presence of C-shaped formations in the layer for the first time. Surprisingly, these never-before-seen Cs seem to have appeared during “quiet times” when there were no atmospheric disturbances, reported CNN citing a new research.

Is there any threat from C-shaped structure? The report also added that the unexplained and mysterious C-shaped formations in ionosphere can cause huge damage to humans. According to CNN report, C shaped formations and bubbles have the potential to disrupt communications.

Also Read | NASA images: 6 photos by Hubble telescope catch glimpses of outer Space