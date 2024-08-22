Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  NASA finds unusual Space structures in unexpected places; scientists struggle to explain its meaning

NASA finds unusual Space structures in unexpected places; scientists struggle to explain its meaning

Livemint

NASA's discovery of X and C-shaped structures in the ionosphere, especially the first-time detection of C-shapes, poses potential threats to communication systems.

During an ionosphere or aurora science mission, these clouds, or vapour tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space. Photo: Bloomberg

NASA's recent discovery of strange formations of an electrified layer of gas in the ionosphere has challenged the scientists' perception of having a complete understanding of the Earth's outer layer. Space experts are struggling to explain the existence of X and C-shaped structures discovered in the ionosphere under NASA's Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

What is the ionosphere?

The ionosphere is the outermost layer of Earth's atmosphere. As the name suggests, it contains a large number of charged particles. The ionosphere is a very active part of the Earth's atmosphere, expanding and contracting depending on the energy it absorbs from the Sun. The gases in this layer are excited by solar radiation to form ions. Hence, the gas particles in this layer are electrically charged.

What has NASA discovered in Earth's atmosphere?

NASA's Gold mission found strange formations of an electrified layer of gas in the ionosphere. The US Space agency has made an astonishing discovery of X- and C-shaped structures in the ionosphere. X-shaped formations are similar to crests and can appear in the ionosphere's plasma, which is a sea of charged particles generally found after solar storms. According to CNN, astronomers were aware of the presence of X-shaped crest-like formations in the ionosphere.

However, they have discovered the presence of C-shaped formations in the layer for the first time. Surprisingly, these never-before-seen Cs seem to have appeared during “quiet times" when there were no atmospheric disturbances, reported CNN citing a new research.

Is there any threat from C-shaped structure?

The report also added that the unexplained and mysterious C-shaped formations in ionosphere can cause huge damage to humans. According to CNN report, C shaped formations and bubbles have the potential to disrupt communications.

“If a vortex or a very strong shear in the plasma has happened, this will completely distort the plasma over that region. Signals will be lost completely with a strong disturbance like this," Deepak Karan, research scientist at the University of Colorado’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics told CNN.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.