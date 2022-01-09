NASA fully deploys world's most powerful telescope in space

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Webb, the successor to Hubble, blasted off in an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25, and is heading to its orbital point, a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.
Though Webb will reach its space destination, known as the second Lagrange point, in a matter of weeks, it still has around another five and a half months of setup to go.
"While the journey is not complete, I join the Webb team in breathing a little easier and imagining the future breakthroughs bound to inspire the world," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
Next steps include aligning the telescope's optics, and calibrating its scientific instruments.
- Far reaches of the Universe -
Its infrared technology will allow it to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago, giving astronomers new insight into the earliest epoch of the Universe.
Earlier this week, the telescope deployed its five-layered sunshield -- a 70-foot (21 meter) long, kite-shaped apparatus that acts like a parasol, ensuring Webb's instruments are kept in the shade so they can detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe.
The sunshield will be permanently positioned between the telescope and the Sun, Earth and Moon, with the Sun-facing side built to withstand 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees Celsius).
Visible and ultraviolet light emitted by the very first luminous objects has been stretched by the Universe's expansion, and arrives today in the form of infrared, which Webb is equipped to detect with unprecedented clarity.
Its mission also includes the study of distant planets to determine their origin, evolution, and habitability.
The NASA telescope blog said Saturday's procedure was "the last of the major deployments on the observatory."
According to the telescope's deputy project mangaer at NASA, John Durning, the deployments have been "100 percent successful."
"That was probably the highest risk part of the mission," said Bill Ochs, NASA's lead project manager for Webb, at a post-deployment press briefing.
"That doesn't mean all our risk goes away."
Over the next five and half months, the telescope will finish its "commissioning", which, according to the NASA blog, "consist of settling into stable operating temperature, aligning the mirrors, and calibrating the science instruments."
At the end of the commissioning period, NASA is planning to release a series of "wow images" says Jane Rigby, a NASA project scientist.
Though she won't say what the images will be of, they are sure to "really knock everybody's socks off."
