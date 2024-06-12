NASA shares stunning image of dusty spiral galaxy NGC 4414; here's all you need to know
Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, revolutionized understanding of the universe. NASA has released image of dusty spiral galaxy NGC 4414 which is 60 million light-years away from Earth.
The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released stunning image of dusty spiral galaxy named NGC 4414. The image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope as part of its HST Key Project on the Extragalactic Distance Scale in 1995.