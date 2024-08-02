NASA keeps sharing images from space includin the Sun, moon, stars, planets, black holes, nebula, etc. Here are five mesmerising images captured by the NASA's James Webb telescope

From the shining moon visible every night in the sky to the distant black holes placed at every galaxy's centre, the Universe is filled with mysterious secrets waiting to be revealed in front of the world. Space agencies like NASA have sent high-definition telescopes and cameras into space to capture a glimpse of astronomical objects and track celestial events. The data available from these devices not only provides data to study the universe but also provides a glimpse of distant galaxies, stars, planets, nebulas, and even black holes to common people. Most of the NASA images are the result of inputs received from high-definition telescopes and other devices like the James Webb Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, etc.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope NASA describes its JWST as the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built. The space telescope provides information to scientists to understand how the universe was supposed to look like nearly 200 million years after the Big Bang. The telescope can look inside dust clouds to see new stars and examine the atmosphere of planets orbiting stars.

NASA image of Cassiopeia A supernova remnant

The Cassiopeia A supernova remnant captured in this image looks like a giant blue donut. The supernova remnant has been observed for more than 2 million seconds since the start of the Chandra mission in 1999. X-rays from Chandra (blue); infrared from Webb (orange, white, and blue).

NASA image of WR 124 is a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star

The image consists of bright red spots surrounded by a churn of wind clouds in reds and purples, showing WR 124, a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star, a bright, massive star experiencing a short-lived phase in its evolution.

The bright massive star WR 124 gleams at the center of the composite image. The image also shows a hue of dusty rose coloring and the bright, gleaming star at its core. The wind resembles the inside of a delicate flower with opening petals.

The NASA image provides a glimpse of a highly bright galactic core known as a quasar.

The image, which solely consists of three bright gleaming dots, provides a glimpse of an extremely bright galactic core known as a quasar. The galactic core got its arc like shape with four bright spots due to an intriguing effect called gravitational lensing.

Gravitational lensing is a great way for scientists to study very distant objects that might be too faint or far.

Artistic impression of a young star surrounded by a planet forming disk.

NASA's image is an artistic impression of a young star surrounded by a disk of gas and dust. The James Webb telescope was used by NASA to study the disk around ISO-Chal 147, which is a newly born, very-low-mass star. The results of the data have left scientists scratching their heads to understand the richest hydrocarbon chemistry seen to date in a protoplanetary disk.

Crab Nebula is a remnant of bright supernova explosion.