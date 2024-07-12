NASA images: 6 astonishing photos offering glimpse of the wonders of Universe
NASA Images: The US Space Agency, NASA, keeps sharing astonishing photos, videos and other images from space. Most of these images are of distant galaxies, nebulas, black hole, or neighbouring planets.
Astronomers say the total amount of matter in the Universe is around 30 times more than what we can see with telescopes. The Universe is filled with mysterious objects that humans have yet to discover. As space agencies like NASA, ESA, ISRO strive to uncover the hidden secrets of the Universe, take a look at the top five images shared by NASA of celestial bodies in space.