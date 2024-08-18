NASA images: 6 photos by Hubble telescope catch glimpses of outer Space, from Omega Centauri to Dumbbell Nebula

The outer space world is home to endless mysteries and secrets waiting to be discovered. High definition telescopes and satellites closely observe outer space objects and events to develop better understanding of humans. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble telescope is one of the most versatile and large space telescope renowned for its vital research capability. Here are top six images by NASA Hubble space telescope.

NASA images by Hubble space telescope

NASA image of Dumbbell Nebula (WFC3 Image)

This NASA image of Dumbbell Nebula is enough to leave you dumbstruck as the snapshot may remind you of a balloon that has been pinched in the middle and has a colourful, mottled texture. The nebula is also known as Messier 76 or M76 and is located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus. The name 'Little Dumbbell' comes from its shape, which is a two-lobed structure. The red colour is from nitrogen, and the blue is from oxygen.

NASA image of Omega Centauri

Omega Centauri is the largest and brightest globular cluster in the skyandmight also host a black hole. The image helped NASA Hubble detect seven high-speed stars in the innermost region of Omega Centauri. The high-speed stars inside Omega Centauri are an indication of the possible presence of an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH). You can enjoy the view of Omega Centauri from the Earth with naked eyes from some locations. The view is also a famous pasttime for stargazers.

NASA Hubble image of Mira HM Sge

NASA image provides a glimpse of how the symbiotic star Mira HM Sge will look like in outer space. The symbiotic star can be found nearly 3,400 light-years away in the constellation Sagitta. The mesmerising pair consists of a red giant and a white dwarf companion.

Artistic concept of brown dwarf

This is an artistic image of a brown dwarf. In this image, the red color is the result of wind-driven horizontal bands of thick clouds that may alternate with relatively cloud-free bands. A brown dwarf is a celestial object whose size may fall between a giant planet and a small star. The object is expected to emit mainly infrared radiation.

NASA image of Galaxy AM 1054-325

Galaxy AM 1054-325 has been distorted into an S-shape from a normal pancake-like spiral shape by the gravitational pull of a neighboring galaxy, seen in this Hubble Space Telescope image.