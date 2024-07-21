NASA images: From purple Jupiter to Galaxies, these 8 photos will blow your mind
NASA's recent snapshots include Charon, Pluto's moon with a complex history, NGC 5238 galaxy hints, NGC 2467 star-forming region nurtures new stars.
The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) never fails to astound us with breathtaking images from space, offering glimpses into phenomena light years away from Earth. From purple Jupiter, nebulas to galaxies, here are NASA's eight top recent snapshots of the cosmos.