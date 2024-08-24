NASA images: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled images of galaxies.⁣ The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

N11 is a bubbling region of stars located about 160,000 light-years away

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a captivating new image of N11, a vibrant star-forming region located approximately 160,000 light-years from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). The LMC is a dwarf galaxy that orbits our Milky Way. The NASA hubble describes N11 as clouds of gas that resemble cotton candy. It said, "Since it's one of the most energetic regions in the LMC, astronomers used Hubble to examine various portions of its dynamic environment."

VV124 galaxy

The Hubble has also shared a striking new image of the dwarf irregular galaxy named VV124. It calls VV124 as "a relatively undisturbed, older galaxy". It is located 4 million light-years in the Ursa Major constellation.

Galaxy M33

In another image shared by Hubble, it shows image of M33, which is 2.7 million light-years from Earth and is located in the Triangulum constellation. M33 is roughly half the size of the Milky Way and ranks as the third-largest galaxy in our Local Group, following the Andromeda Galaxy and the Milky Way itself.

Active galaxy NGC 1569 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has released a remarkable image of NGC 1569, one of the most active galaxies in the cosmic vicinity. Known as a starburst galaxy, NGC 1569 produces stars at a rate 100 times faster than that of our Milky Way.

Galaxy Leo A

Leo A is 2.6 million light-years from Earth and is located in the Leo constellation. NASA Hubble describes it as, "one of the most isolated members of our "Local Group" of galaxies". "Its open distribution of stars allows the light from distant galaxies to shine through," it added. Leo A's younger stars are primarily found at the galaxy's center, with older stars becoming more numerous toward the outer regions. The hubble states, "This means that star formation here likely occurred either from the outside-in, or its older stars managed to migrate to the outskirts of Leo A in the early stages of its evolution."

Tucana Dwarf Galaxy

