From perceiving Earth as a flat surface to discovering its true shape, close to an oblate spheroid, humans' conception of their home planet's shape and appearance has evolved over centuries. The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) has shared images of planet Earth captured from different locations in space. Take a look at NASA images of Earth taken from 100 miles to 100 million miles.

NASA images of Earth

View Full Image NASA captured image of the Earth with Moon. (NASA)

The ‘Family Portrait’ of the Moon and the Earth was taken by Galileo spacecraft in 1992. The image was obtained by modifying the photos captured through visible and near-infrared filters.

View Full Image The dark side of the Moon captured by NASA (NASA)

The rare image of the Moon crossing Earth was captured by NASA's Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), which was aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite. The image shows the rarely visible ‘dark side’ of the Moon as it moves in front of the sunlit side of Earth.

View Full Image Earth's view from the Moon. (NASA)

The unique view of the Earth was captured by NASA's Lunar Reconaissance Orbiter (LRO). The orbiter was launched in 2009. According to NASA, LRO captures around 12 Earthrises daily.

View Full Image Earth's view from Saturn rings. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The giant blue planet appears as a shiny blue dot from Saturn. The image was captured from 898 million miles away. The blue dot, indicated by an arrow, is Earth, whereas the Moon is seen just to the right in the image. The Cassini-Hyugens mission, was terminated in 2017, and was a joint effort of NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Italian Space Agency.

View Full Image The Earth and the Moon appear as small circles of light when captured from Mercury planet. (NASA/John Hopkins)

The photograph shows the Moon and the Earth as small circles of reflected light from a distance equal to the view from Mercury. The image was captured by the Messenger robotic spacecraft, which was launched in 2004. Its mission ended in 2015.

