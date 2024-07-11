NASA images of Mother Earth: How does our home planet look from 100 million miles away? Check out
Rare NASA images include Moon crossing Earth from Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite. LRO captures unique Earthrises daily. Cassini-Hyugens mission captures Earth from Saturn.
From perceiving Earth as a flat surface to discovering its true shape, close to an oblate spheroid, humans' conception of their home planet's shape and appearance has evolved over centuries. The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) has shared images of planet Earth captured from different locations in space. Take a look at NASA images of Earth taken from 100 miles to 100 million miles.