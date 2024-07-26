NASA images: Photo of massive star clusters in Milky Way’s heart; netizens say ‘time travel in picture’
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared stunning image of center of the galaxy which showcases massive star cluster containing more than half a million stars. As per NASA, these stars are part of a massive nuclear star cluster clumped around a central supermassive black hole about 4 million times the mass of our Sun.