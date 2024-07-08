The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) continues to unveil images capturing rare events and distant celestial bodies. Here are the top 5 enigmatic images from NASA, spanning from the Sunflower Galaxy to the Omega Nebula. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Omega Nebula

A colourful, hazy Omega nebula. (Photo: NASA)

The Omega Nebula, found about 5,500 light-years from Earth, is a hotbed of star formation, where wave-like patterns of gas have been sculpted and illuminated by a torrent of ultraviolet radiation coming from new stars lurking just outside this picture (above and to the left). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultraviolet radiation is carving and heating the surfaces of cold hydrogen gas clouds. The warmed surfaces glow orange and red in this photograph.

Southern ring Nebula

A planetary nebula, seen by the Webb telescope's NIRCam instrument. (Photo: NASA)

The Southern Ring Nebula, formally designated as NGC 3132, was among the initial images shared by the James Webb Space Telescope in 2022. Positioned 2,500 light-years away from Earth, this nebula consists of a cloud of gas and dust enveloping a dying star, NASA said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipped with advanced infrared capabilities, the Webb telescope can penetrate the dense dust to capture detailed observations of the luminous phenomena within the nebula. These observations are pivotal for astronomers as they unravel the processes governing the lifecycle of stars within our galaxy. As Webb continues its mission, it promises to unveil further insights into these cosmic phenomena.

Growing protostar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A growing protostar embedded within a molecular cloud. (Photo: NASA)

NASA informed that the protostar appears in vibrant colours of red, white, and blue, as depicted by Webb's infrared observations.

The image's diffuse blue light and filament-like structures originate from polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), organic compounds found in Space. The central red hue signifies a dense layer of energized gas and dust enveloping the protostar.

The white areas between represent a blend of PAHs, ionized gas, and various other molecules, offering a complex view of this cosmic region's chemical and structural makeup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunflower galaxy

Slightly right of the centre, the galaxy’s core glows in yellow. (Photo: NASA)

The Sunflower galaxy is classified as a flocculent spiral galaxy, characterized by its indistinct spiral arms that give the appearance of multiple winding structures around its central yellow core, despite there being only two actual arms. These arms are illuminated by bright, newly formed blue-white giant stars.

The process of star formation is crucial in shaping the universe, not only by producing new stars but also by creating planetary systems and influencing the evolution of galaxies.

Two galaxies combined as ‘rose’

The way these two galaxies are aligned make them look like a rose. (Photo: NASA)

In a post on Instagram, NASA stated, “The uncommon spiral patterns in the larger galaxy are a telltale sign of interaction. The large, outer arm appears partially as a ring, a feature seen when interacting galaxies actually pass through one another. This suggests that the smaller companion dived deep, but off-center, through UGC 1810." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}