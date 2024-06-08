NASA images: These 10 incredible photographs will blow your mind

NASA images are window to understand the universe which is filled with unexplored mysteries and incidents. Take a look at the ten most stunning images shared by the US space agency recently.

Our universe is home to unending mysteries and cosmic objects waiting to be discovered by humans. The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) keeps sharing images from space to introduce us to unique things happening light years away from Earth. Take a look at the top ten spectacular images shared by the US space agency recently.

Top 10 images shared by NASA Most of the NASA images are captured by the space agency's James Webb telescope or other highly advanced devices located in different observatories across the world or at International Space Station (ISS).

The image is of Herbig-Haro 46/47, a cloud in space which is home to stars waiting to come into existence.

The bright pink gas cloud at the centre of the image, captured in near-infrared light by the NASA Webb telescope, features multiple stars. The bright pink and red diffraction spikes at the centre. The stars are within the orange-white splotch, buried deeply in a disk of gas and dust that feeds their growth as they grow to gain mass.⁣⁣

NASA captured this stellar explosion in ultraviolet by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX) 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.⁣⁣

The massive explosion that occurred 5,000 to 8,000 years ago was captured in ultraviolet by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX) 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.⁣⁣ The gas and dust visible in the photo were heated by the supernova's shockwave, which still spreads outward from the original explosion.

NASA's Chandra X ray observatory captured the image of the pulsar,a fast spinning dense neutron star.

This is a pulsar wind nebula that resembles a ghostly hand in a composite image. NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) captured the spectacular photo. The pulsar is a fast-spinning dense neutron star. In the image, the star can be seen as a bright white spot near the base of the palm.

NASA shared an image of the red hot Sun captured by Godard.

NASA keeps sharing spectacular images of the brightest planet in our solar system, the Sun. The solar flares on theSun's surface are clearly visible. In the image, the Sun can be seen shining bright in the blackness of space, with orange eruptions emanating from its surface.

The Christmas tree bundle is a cluster of young stars located around 2,500 light-years from Earth

The Christmas tree cluster is a cluster of young stars located around 2,500 light-years from Earth. Most are about 1 to 5 million years old. A triangle of green gas, resembling a Christmas tree, is filled with blue and white stars that look like Christmas ornaments.

Kenough is one of the brightest galaxies

Kenough is one of the brightest galaxies in our universe. Messier 81 (M81) lies 11.6 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Ursa Major. Spitzer Space Telescope and Galaxy Evolution Explorer captured the image in infrared, visible light, and ultraviolet wavelengths.

Nebulas are made of dust and gases, which can get pulled together into clumps by gravity.

Nebulas in space are made up of dust and gases. These nebulas often become the beginning of a star. Star birth is a violent process, producing intense ultraviolet radiation that carves out cavities in clouds and erodes material from giant gas pillars, but it also creates this dramatic, beautiful scene.

This NASA image shows two galaxies in a single frame.

NASA Hubble telescope captured two galaxies, about 160 million light-years away from Earth, caught in a cosmic interaction. The cores of the galaxies lie about 67,000 light-years from each other, and the closest distance between the two is around 40,000 light-years. While these distances may seem vast, in galactic terms, they are close, causing a long "tidal-tail" on the galaxy to the right and likely distorting its spiral shape.

