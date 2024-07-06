NASA images: These 6 photos from outer Space will make you fall in love with astronomy
NASA images: The US space agency shares images clicked from outer space. At times, the images have been captured on the Earth and provide a glimpse of the magical sky featuring wonders of the Universe
NASA Images: From the backyard of our solar systems to the galaxies located millions of light years away, the Universe is filled with mysteries waiting to be uncovered by humans. National Aeronautics Space Administration keeps sharing images of rare events in the Universe and of distant celestial bodies. Here are the top 6 mysterious images from the Universe the US space agency shares.