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NASA invites ISRO to join its Moon Base program under Artemis Accords

NASA's invitation builds upon the established partnership between the two nations under the Artemis Accords.

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Updated11 Aug 2026, 03:01 PM IST
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FILE PHOTO: The NASA logo
FILE PHOTO: The NASA logo (REUTERS)
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The US space agency NASA has officially invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to participate in its Moon Base program.

According to a US Embassy press release on Tuesday, this invitation builds upon the established partnership between the two nations under the Artemis Accords. Concurrently, the two sides agreed to advance discussions on cooperating to share open scientific data under the Accords.

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India-US Civil Space Group meeting

This invitation was extended during the 9th meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG), which was hosted at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5–6, 2026.

ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space, Dr V Narayanan, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor opened the segment by highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral space cooperation.

The meeting was co-chaired by M Sankaran (Director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO) representing the Indian side. The US side was represented by Dr. Wesley Brooks (Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs) and Kathleen Karika (NASA Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations).

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What did the space agencies discuss?

In addition to the Artemis Accords announcements, the agencies advanced discussions on broader civil and commercial space cooperation. The delegations focused on pursuing future collaborations in science and human space flight technology.

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Both sides discussed expanding their cooperation following the successful launch of the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission last year.

Meeting objectives advanced space cooperation under the India-US Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative. This aligns with the February 2025 Joint Leaders' Statement issued by Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump.

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Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) guidelines regarding the long-term sustainability of outer space activities. They also reviewed ongoing multilateral efforts to ensure the Committee's effectiveness.

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