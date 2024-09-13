NASA invites space enthusiasts for ’Observe the Moon Night’ on 14 September, check details

  • The International Observe the Moon Night occurs annually in September or October, when the moon is around the first quarter, offering excellent viewing opportunities along the terminator as the shadows enhance the Moon’s cratered landscape.

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 04:37 PM IST
People can observe the Moon from home or through NASA's Facebook page.
People can observe the Moon from home or through NASA’s Facebook page.(NASA)

The International Observe the Moon Night is being celebrated on 14 September this year when Moon enthusiasts and curious people worldwide come together to witness celestial observations and honour cultural and personal connections to the moon.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the International Observe the Moon Night occurs annually in September or October, when the moon is around the first quarter, offering excellent viewing opportunities along the terminator as the shadows enhance the Moon’s cratered landscape.

“Whether you’re an avid moon enthusiast or simply curious, this night is an opportunity to explore the moon’s surface, honour cultural and personal lunar connections, and experience the wonders of our celestial neighbour,” said NASA.

On this day, NASA is offering a wide range of live-streaming options for lunar enthusiasts, including a broadcast channel and a Twitch livestream. People can observe the Moon from home or through NASA's Facebook page.

The livestream of the International Observe the Moon Night will also feature interviews with NASA experts, tips for observing the Moon, and highlights of recent solar eclipses.

“Don’t miss out on this chance to engage with the moon from wherever you are,” said NASA.

Aim of International Observe the Moon Night:

NASA has the following aims to observe International Observe the Moon Night:

a) Unite people across the globe in a celebration of lunar observation

b) Raise awareness of NASA’s lunar science and exploration programs.

c) Facilitate sharing of Moon-inspired stories, images, and more.

d) Inspire continued observation of the Moon, the sky, and more.

e) Empower people to learn more about the Moon and space science.

Sponsors for the event:

The International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and others.

Dates for International Observe the Moon Night:

1) September 14, 2024

2) October 4, 2025

3) October 17, 2026

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 04:37 PM IST
