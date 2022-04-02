NASA kicks off critical countdown test for its mega moon rocket. See details

Known as the "wet dress rehearsal," it is the final major test before the Artemis-1 mission this summer, an uncrewed lunar flight that will eventually be followed by boots on the ground, likely no sooner than 2026. It is called a "wet" dress rehearsal because supercooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen will be loaded into SLS from ground systems, just as they would be in a real launch.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}