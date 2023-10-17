The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday said that the solar eclipse kicked off the Heliophysics Big Year last weekend, celebrating solar science and the Sun’s influence on everything it touches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NASA wrote, “We’re celebrating the star of our show! Last weekend’s solar eclipse kicked-off the Heliophysics Big Year: celebrating solar science and the Sun’s influence on everything it touches. Participate in events, citizen science projects, & other activities."

All you need to know about the Heliophysics Big Year The study of a star and how it interacts with the solar system is known as Heliophysics, while the Big Year concept originated with citizen scientists in the bord-watching community, according to NASA reports.

Birders seek to view and study as many different bird species as they can in a single year during their Big Year, and we are daring you to do the same with our Sun, NASA said.

In simple words, the Heliophysics Big Year is known as a global celebration of solar science and the influence of the Sun on Earth along with the entire solar system. This time, it is scheduled from October 2023 to December 2024.

One has the opportunity to participate in many solar science events including watching solar eclipses, witnessing an aurora, citizen science projects, and fun Sun-related activities, the US Space Agency said.

NASA invited all those who are interested in sharing the science, art, and beauty of heliophysics to participate in the Heliophysics Big Year.

“We have created an identifier as a way to tie together the collective efforts of the entire heliophysics community into one cohesive brand. Anyone supporting the Heliophysics Big Year effort may use these resources in accordance with the style guide," the space agency said on its website.

