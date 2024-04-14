NASA's largest spacecraft, Europa Clipper, to find if Jupiter's icy moon could support life: Explained
Jupiter's moon Europa is considered one of the “most promising potentially habitable environments” in the solar system.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing the Europa Clipper spacecraft for a mega launch in October this year. It is the "largest spacecraft NASA has ever built for a planetary mission," NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory JPL said in a post on X earlier this week.