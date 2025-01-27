A Noida teenager, Daksh Malik, has made headlines after discovering an asteroid through the International Asteroid Discovery Project, earning the chance to name it. His journey into astronomy began with a school email, showcasing how young minds can contribute to space exploration.

A Noida based teenager has got the chance to name an asteriod after he discovered the celestial body under the International Asteroid Discovery Project (IAPD). The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recognised Noida-based Daksh Malik's asteroid discovery and he will get the chance to name it, reported The Print.

Daksh Malik was fascinated with the secrets of astronomy and had often spent his time looking at the sky and delving into the world of outer space.

As per The Print's report, Malik along with few other students of his Shiv Nadar school, got to know about the opportunity via a mail sent by school's astronomy club. The mail included information about International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

About the asteroid discovered by Daksh Malik The asteroid is presently named "2023 OG40," as per the date and time of its discovery. Malik will get the chance to name the asteroid when NASA will complete its verification process in next five years.

What is an asteroid? According to NASA, asteroids are sometimes called minor planets. They are rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Most of these celestial bodies are found orbiting around the Sun between Mars and Jupiter within the main asteroid belt. Vesta is the largest asteroid discovered so far. It is about 329 miles (530 kilometers) in diameter.

How can you discover an asteroid like Daksh Malik? As per report, Daksh Malik achieved the feat by taking part in the International Asteroid Discovery Project (IAPD). As per International Astronomical Search Collaboration's website, people can register as team for the next available International Asteroid Search Campaign. They have to fill out a form and submit it and attach it in an email to the IASC Coordinator, Cassidy Davis, at iascsearch@cisco.edu, as per IASC website.

Here are the requirements to partcipate in the program.

-Individuals can partcipate in teams.

-The team members should have access to a Windows computer.

-It is important that the participants have access to Internet connection.

-Participants may also require to get a knowedge of IASC's software Astrometrica for campaigns.