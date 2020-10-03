NASA lifts off SS Kalpana Chawla cargo spacecraft

The toilet is "Smaller than you know usually what's the primary concept for this project is to reduce mass and volume for exploration missions. With that in mind, the UW MS is 65% smaller and 40% lighter than the current toilet on ISS. If you think of it in terms of the toilet at your house it's similar in size, except that it doesn't have a tank behind it so it's very similar to a unit you might see here on the ground, but obviously much more complex," Mckinley said.