NASA marks Webb Space Telescope’s one year of discovery with close-up of 50 baby stars

According to NASA, this cloud complex, known as Rho Ophiuchi, is the closest-star forming region to Earth and is found in the sky near the border of the constellations Ophiuchus and Scorpius, the serpent-bearer and scorpion. With no stars in the foreground of the photo, NASA noted, the details stand out all the more. Some of the stars display shadows indicating possible planets in the making.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}