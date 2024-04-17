NASA Mars Mission: Space agency seeks cost-cutting solutions for Mars soil sample return amid budget trims
Mars Mission: During a conference call with journalists, US space agency NASA's representatives said they anticipate having alternative proposals for review by late autumn or early winter.
United States space agency NASA is on the lookout for a more economical and straightforward method to address primary scientific objectives from its Mars Mission amidst financial constraints, Reuters reported. According to NASA officials, the focus is on retrieving valuable soil samples from Mars and transporting them back to Earth.