NASA may have accidentally destroyed life on Mars 50 years ago, claims German scientist
NASA may have discovered life on Mars 50 years ago but accidentally destroyed it through the Viking program.
A scientist in Germany has claimed that the US space agency NASA had discovered life on the Mars planet 50 years ago but accidentally destroyed it. Dirk Schulze-Makuch, astrobiology professor and faculty member at the Technical University Berlin said NASA's Viking programme, which started in the mid-1970s, unintentionally destroyed that opportunity. Under the Viking programme, NASA sent two landers to the Martian surface which showed the world the first glimpse of Mars's surface and also performed the biological analysis of its soil and rocks.