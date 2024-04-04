NASA names Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost & Venturi Astrolab to develop rover for crewed Moon mission
Texas-based Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost of Colorado, and Venturi Astrolab of California, have been picked to develop rover for the Moon crewed mission. The companies have been tasked with developing designs under a contract with a combined maximum potential value of $4.6 billion.
US space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has named three companies to develop rover for the first crewed missions to the Moon since 1972.
