NASA: Sunita Williams’s ‘extended stay’, a part of planned mission? Know details

Boeing's Starliner returned uncrewed, raising questions about astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams' return. They will remain aboard the ISS until February 2025, extending their mission to eight months, but won't set a record for longest spaceflight.

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 07:58 AM IST
A file photo of astronaut Sunita Williams gesturing before boarding the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome on 15 July. Photo: Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP
A file photo of astronaut Sunita Williams gesturing before boarding the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome on 15 July. Photo: Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP(Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP )

After Boeing's Starliner spacecraft completed its uncrewed return to Earth, questions emerged about the return plans for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were initially slated to return on the capsule.

Moreover, Wilmore and Williams are neither stranded nor in danger. 

Their extended stay is a planned aspect of their mission, and they are scheduled to return to Earth with the next Crew Dragon crew rotation in February 2025. The two astronauts who originally flew up on Starliner will stay aboard the orbiting lab. 

Although their eight-month mission will be longer than originally planned, Williams and Wilmore will not set a record for the longest single spaceflight. That record is held by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who spent 371 consecutive days in space and returned to Earth on September 27, 2023.

Also Read: NASA confirms ’split’ with Boeing over Sunita Williams’ return on Starliner: ’Not yelling-screaming but...

Williams and Wilmore are projected to spend about 240 days in space, placing them seventh on the list of longest continuous space missions. However, combining this mission with her previous time in space, Williams is expected to surpass 560 total days, potentially earning her the second spot on the list of astronauts with the most cumulative time in space.

The International Space Station (ISS) currently has five spacecraft docked:

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour (Crew-8 mission)

Northrop Grumman resupply ship

Soyuz MS-25 crew ship

Progress 88 and 89 resupply ships

Also Read: Sunita Williams’ fitness routine ‘adjusted’ in space. NASA tells why

These docked spacecraft function as "lifeboats" for the astronauts in case of an emergency evacuation. The forthcoming Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to serve as Wilmore and Williams' escape vehicle.

The ISS is well-equipped for handling emergencies, and astronauts receive training for various scenarios. Past incidents, such as a close call with space debris and a fire on the Mir space station, underscore the critical importance of emergency preparedness in space.

Also Read: Mysterious structures emerge in the galaxy: Check top 5 Milky Way images captured by NASA | See pics

NASA opted to return Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to Earth without its crew members, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, due to uncertainties surrounding the spacecraft.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsNASA: Sunita Williams’s ‘extended stay’, a part of planned mission? Know details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue