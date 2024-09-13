NASA: Sunita Williams's ‘extended stay’, a part of planned mission? Know details

Boeing's Starliner returned uncrewed, raising questions about astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams' return. They will remain aboard the ISS until February 2025, extending their mission to eight months, but won't set a record for longest spaceflight.

After Boeing's Starliner spacecraft completed its uncrewed return to Earth, questions emerged about the return plans for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were initially slated to return on the capsule.

Moreover, Wilmore and Williams are neither stranded nor in danger.

Their extended stay is a planned aspect of their mission, and they are scheduled to return to Earth with the next Crew Dragon crew rotation in February 2025. The two astronauts who originally flew up on Starliner will stay aboard the orbiting lab.

Although their eight-month mission will be longer than originally planned, Williams and Wilmore will not set a record for the longest single spaceflight. That record is held by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who spent 371 consecutive days in space and returned to Earth on September 27, 2023.

Williams and Wilmore are projected to spend about 240 days in space, placing them seventh on the list of longest continuous space missions. However, combining this mission with her previous time in space, Williams is expected to surpass 560 total days, potentially earning her the second spot on the list of astronauts with the most cumulative time in space.

The International Space Station (ISS) currently has five spacecraft docked:

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour (Crew-8 mission)

Northrop Grumman resupply ship

Soyuz MS-25 crew ship

Progress 88 and 89 resupply ships

These docked spacecraft function as "lifeboats" for the astronauts in case of an emergency evacuation. The forthcoming Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to serve as Wilmore and Williams' escape vehicle.

The ISS is well-equipped for handling emergencies, and astronauts receive training for various scenarios. Past incidents, such as a close call with space debris and a fire on the Mir space station, underscore the critical importance of emergency preparedness in space.