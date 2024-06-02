NASA postpones Sunita Williams' piloted Starliner launch for third time. What's causing the delay?
NASA and Boeing postponed Sunita Williams's third space flight again on Saturday. The US space agency will attempt another space launch today if the issue that plagued Saturday's attempt is resolved on time
The launch of Sunita Williams-piloted Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was called off at the last minute at the Kennedy Space Centre on Saturday. The mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed for the third time in the last two months.