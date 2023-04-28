Nasa resolves mystery of Asteroid’s comet-like tail

Asteroids are mostly rocky leftovers from the early formation of our solar system and do not usually form tails when they approach the Sun. However, comets are made up of ice and rock, and they do form tails as the Sun vaporizes their ice, blasting off material from their surfaces and leaves a trail along their orbits. Contrarily, due to their rocky nature, asteroids do not form any such tails.

