NASA reveals stunning image of moonlet orbiting asteroid in recent observations
Asteroid 2024 MK and 2011 UL21 safely passed Earth, with the latter found to have a moonlet orbiting it. NASA tracked 2011 UL21 using Deep Space Network's radar, revealing it as part of a binary system.
