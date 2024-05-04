NASA says Eta Aquariid meteor shower to enthral skywatchers THIS weekend. Check date, time, where will it be visible
Eta Aquariid meteor shower will peak this weekend, providing skygazing opportunities. Fast meteors from Halley's Comet debris, traveling at 148,000 mph, can create glowing 'trains' in Earth's atmosphere.
NASA has said that Eta Aquariid meteor shower would put on a spectacular sky show with meteor rates up to one per minute. Meteors will be streaking across the sky as Earth passes through dusty debris in space left by Halley's Comet in the annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower, with peak activity this weekend.