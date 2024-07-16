For the first time, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that it transmited a hip-hop song to deep space. As per NASA, on July 12, an inspirational message from Missy Elliott along with lyrics from “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," a single on her platinum-record debut album, traveled about 158 million miles (254 million kilometers) into deep space."

The US space agency said that the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California sent the transmission.

As per Brittany Brown, director, Digital and Technology Division, Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington said, “Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting."

Additionally, the agency noted that the song was transmitted at the speed of light, with the radio frequency signal taking almost 14 minutes to reach the planet.

While speaking on her song being beamed to Venus, “I chose Venus because it symbolises strength, beauty, and empowerment and I am so humbled to have the opportunity to share my art and my message with the universe!"

Taking to Instagram, NASA wrote, “Beep beep, who got the keys to the Jeep? V-r-rrrrrrrooooom! For the first time ever, we beamed a hip-hop song #OutOfThisWorld."

Netizens were quick to react on this with one user said, “Honestly can’t think of a better choice"

Some other wrote, “So technically Missy Elliot has become the first interstellar artist in the world"

“You go Missy, in the universe!!! Smile!!! Well deserved !!!"

“love to see this from NASA"

“Great, now Venus is cooler than Earth"

“I wonder how many aliens intercepted that song and are now trying to decipher its meaning. They are all probably calling us aliens. LOL!"

“Missy Elliott still going places"

“Missy! Always next level and breaking new ground"

Some users criticized Missy Elliott as the wrong choice, suggesting there were other great music options available.

“This was very smart! If there's hostile aliens on Venus, it will discourage them from ever wanting to come here!"

“tons of great, I mean GREAT music of entire human race from history of music and you choose a pop song of MissElliott"

“How much did that cost the tax payers?," one user asked.

Another user also suggested, “I think the song #Spacebound by @Eminem would be a very good song to play as well"

“Venusians banging on the wall. “Keep it down! We’re trying to sleep.""

“How sad that even NASA is pandering."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!