NASA sends Missy Elliott's hip-hop song to deep space; netizens say 'love to see this...'
NASA transmitted a hip-hop song to deep space for the first time, covering 158 million miles. Missy Elliott's song 'The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)' was sent at the speed of light from the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
