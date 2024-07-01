NASA shares 10 majestic images of star factories and other wonders in space | See photos
NASA images: The US space agency keeps sharing images captured from high-resolution telescopes like Hubble and James Webb to give people a glimpse of space. Here are 10 majestic images, mostly of star-forming regions and supernova remnants.
The mysterious world of space has intrigued humans for ages. As scientists continue to make discoveries in space, the quest to find answers to unexplained mysteries continues. To introduce common people to the wonders of space, the National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) keeps sharing images of different celestial bodies and galaxies. Here are top 5 images shared by NASA.