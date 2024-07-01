The mysterious world of space has intrigued humans for ages. As scientists continue to make discoveries in space, the quest to find answers to unexplained mysteries continues. To introduce common people to the wonders of space, the National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) keeps sharing images of different celestial bodies and galaxies. Here are top 5 images shared by NASA.

Top 10 images shared by NASA

View Full Image The photo was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope when Jupiter's atmosphere was lit with Aurora lights. (NASA/Instagram)

In this NASA image of Jupiter, the giant planet can be seen crowned with Aurora lights. The image was clicked by NASA Hubble Space Telescope in infrared light. Auroras are created when high-energy particles enter a planet’s atmosphere near its magnetic poles and collide with atoms

View Full Image The Carina Nebula is located about 7,600 light-years away from Earth. (NASA/Instagram)

The image captures the dynamic star formation region in space, Carina Nebula. It is located about 7,600 light-years away and the region is no less than a star factory. The image was captured using NASA Hubble space telescope.

Nebulas are made of dust and gases, which can get pulled together into clumps by gravity. Eventually, a clump will get so big that it collapses from gravity, heating the material at its center. That hot core is the beginning of a star.

View Full Image The image of cloudy nebulae was captured by Spitzer Space Telescope (NASA/Instagram)

The image captures a rare sight of a cloud of gas and dust full of bubbles. Each bubble is filled with hundreds to thousands of young, massive stars which inflate dense clouds of gas and dust.⁣

View Full Image Another star forming region in space, NGC 604 (NASA/Instagram)

NGC 604 is another star-forming region that contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive stars. No region is quite like this within our own Milky Way, making NGC 604 a perfect window for astronomers to study young, massive stars.⁣

View Full Image Image of star-forming region Herbig-Haro 46/47 by NASA Webb (NASA/Instagram)

The image captures a rare sight of Herbig-Haro 46/47 a tightly bound pair of actively forming stars. The telescope’s stunning images showing previously unseen corners of the universe are possible because of its 21-foot segmented mirror, which had to unfurl on its own after launch and assemble itself in space.

View Full Image Supernova remnant Cassiopeia A radiating bright energy in space (NASA/Instagram)

Cassiopeia A, a supernova remnant, is the home to one of the most energetic particles-cosmic rays, which consist mainly of protons that move at the speed of light. Young supernovas have been observed to possess stronger magnetic fields and the highest-energy cosmic rays.

View Full Image NASA Goddard's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this medium-sized solar flare emerged in 2015. (NASA/Instagram)

The Sun emitted a medium-sized solar flare, peaking on June 22, 2015. The image was captured by NASA Goddard's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which keeps a constant track of the Sun.

View Full Image Centaurus A galaxy facing tidal disruptions due to black hole (NASA/Instagram)

Most galaxies host a black hole. The photo shows a tidal disruption event occurring in Centaurus A galaxy after a star got too close to a black hole, causing the gravitational tides to rip away the star's gaseous matter.

View Full Image NASA Hubble captured the sight of a distant star named V838 Monocreotis. (NASA/Instagram)

V838 Monocreotis is a distant star located around 20,000 light-years away from Earth at the outer edge of the Milky Way Galaxy. The expanding illumination of never-before-seen spirals of dust is called a light echo.

View Full Image ⁣Supernova remnants are usually created by a single supernova (NASA/Instagram)

The image of the Supernova remnants was formed using NASA ChandraXray data. The image showcases the bright light emanating from 30 Doradus B (30 Dor B for short), which is part of a larger region of space where stars have been continuously forming for the past 8 to 10 million years.

