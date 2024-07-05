NASA shares 5 iconic Images of the Universe | See photos

A lot is happening in the Universe, and space agencies like NASA are actively working to provide a glimpse of several rare phenomena occurring in space. Catch a sight of rare events occurring in the Universe here with NASA images

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shares images of the wonders of the Universe on social media and on its website. Most of the NASA images are associated with rare phenomena in space or provide a glimpse of unique celestial bodies. Here are the top five images shared by the agency.

NASA images from space

NASA Goddard's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured two energetic flashes with dancing loops on the Sun

NASA Goddard's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured two energetic flashes with dancing loops on the Sun. The vibrant image of the solar flashes showed the Sun's strongest flares "X-class flares". The number of solar flares increases every 11 years or so around what is called a solar maximum. Scientists expect the Sun's activity to ramp up as we approach solar maximum; there have been 13 X-class solar flares so far this year.

This is a snapshot of a cosmic keyhole inside the Orion constellation, around 1,350 light-years from Earth.

The cosmic keyhole is located inside the Orion constellation, around 1,300 light-years from Earth. Its appearance was caused by debris from the birth of a new star, Orionis.

This keyhole nebula is categorised as a reflection nebula. The image also features a brand new star, Orionis, at the centre of the image. It appears as if the newborn star is illuminating the fog wrapping around it at night; gas and dust in these nebulae shine from an internal source. In this case, the source of the light is Orionis, located in the centre of the image.

The image is of two galaxies located around 160 million light-years away from Earth.

The image, captured by NASA Hubble, is of two galaxies situated around 160 million light years away from Earth. The photo is a glimpse of the cosmic interaction taking place between the two.

In the image, we can see a large spiral galaxy with a smaller neighboring galaxy. While, the spiral galaxy is distorted with colourful dust, its companion is closed at the end of a spiral arm.

Photo of a nova captured by NASA's CHandraXray

The photo of a nova called as GK Persei was captured by NASA ChandraXRay years ago. It’s an example of a “classical nova," or an outburst of mass caused by a thermonuclear explosion on the dense surface of a white dwarf star. The explosion, shown in the photo often happens when a white dwarf and a larger star – often a red giant – orbit each other, becoming a binary star system.

