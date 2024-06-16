The National Space Aeronautics and Space Administration recently shared a sparkling image from the universe which beautifully captured a view, which can be called an aftermath of mega merger between two galaxies. In the image shared by the US Space agency on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), people can enjoy the sparkling view of NGC 2005, a globular cluster, which is assumed to have come into existence because of a merger between two galaxies.

About NGC 2005

NGC 2005 is a globular cluster located in the universe. According to theories presented by most of the scientists, such globular clusters are evolved via mergers of galaxies.

NGC 2005 can be traced about 750 light-years from the heart of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), which is the Milky Way’s largest satellite galaxy some 162,000 light-years from Earth.

What are globular clusters?

Globular clusters are densely packed groups of stars that can hold tens of thousands or millions of stars. Their density is a proof that they are stable. It is also a testimony of their longevity.

Globular clusters can be billions of years old, and are often comprised of very old stars. Studying globular clusters in space can be a little like studying fossils on Earth: where fossils give insights into the characteristics of ancient plants and animals, globular clusters illuminate the characteristics of ancient stars.

The NGC 2005 can be assumed as an ancient witness of the long-past merger between two galaxies. To support this theory, NASA highlighted the fact that NGC 2005’s stars have a chemical composition that is distinct from the stars around it in the LMC. The distinction suggests that the LMC went through a merger with another galaxy long back. The NASA image was captured by its Hubble space telescope.

