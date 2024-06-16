NASA shares image of ancient cluster formed after mega-merger between galaxies, check post
NASA shared a sparkling image of NGC 2005, a globular cluster. According to multiple theories, it is believed to have formed due to this merger. The cluster is located 750 light-years from the Large Magellanic Cloud, containing millions of old stars.
