NASA shares image of Cigar Galaxy taken by Hubble and Webb telescope: ‘Something strange happened…’
The Cigar Galaxy is also known as Messier 82 (M82). It has a compact but turbulent environment at its core which can provide scientists a clearer picture of how stars are born en masse.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured an image showing red glowing gas and dust being cast out from the center of a starburst galaxy known as the Cigar Galaxy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message