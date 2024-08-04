NASA shares image of proton star buried at the centre of Crab Nebula; netizens call it ‘absolutely amazing’

A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space. It is generally the location of dying stars and often contains the remnants of their explosion, also known as a supernova. Many nebulae are known as star-forming regions where new stars are formed. The Crab Nebula, located 6,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus, is one of the most favourite spaces for NASA scientists who keep capturing its images to understand the large mosaic of this nebula. Recently, NASA shared a spectacular image of the Crab Nebula composed of the inputs received from its Hubble space telescope.

The image showcases the Crab Nebula in a green hue. The image also spots light upon the shiny, bright centre of the nebula. It is assumed that a dead star, neutron, is buried at the centre of the nebula.

"The "heart" is the crushed core of the exploded star. Known as a neutron star, it has the same mass as the Sun, but is squeezed into an ultra-dense sphere that is only a few miles across. The tiny powerhouse is the bright star-like object in the center of the image," NASA wrote in its Instagram post.

Several social media user reacted to the NASA image of majestic Crab nebula. A bunch of social media users, applauded the engaging captions written on NASA's Instagram posts.

“Absolutely magical thank you @nasa,” wrote a social media user on Instagram.

Another social media user, associated the Crab nebula image with Marvel Cinematic Universe's character Loki and wrote, “It's like Loki is still holding and sitting on his time dimensions realem chair...............Marvel Fan”

“Nasa in their brat summer era”

“We love you NASA”

“So beautiful, life is beautiful...so many amazing things are happening”