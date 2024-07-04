NASA shares latest update on Sunita Williams' spacecraft: ‘We have been looking at those…’
NASA has shared an update on Sunita Williams. After announcing the extension of Williams' mission, the space agency has said that the spacecraft is in good condition.
Sunita Williams's Boeing Starliner's space mission will likely be extended by 45 days more. Amid heightened tensions surrounding the NASA space mission due to consecutive delays, the US space agency has shared good news. The US space agency, last week, said that the spacecraft is in fairly good shape and can stay in orbit for more than 45 days limit.