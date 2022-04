The US space agency released a marvellous picture of a Mars crater which has left the internet in awe.

In a social media post, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed the astrophile that they are looking at zero degrees longitude on Mars. "The larger crater that sits within this crater, called the Airy Crater, originally defined zero longitudes for Mars," NASA wrote.

The image was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) per pixel, it added.

The post has received more than 450,000 likes. Several users also commented on NASA's post. One user wrote, "Looks like an alien footprint on Mars". Another user wrote, "All of God's creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption".