NASA shares marvellous pic of Mars planet; internet calls it ‘Alien footprint’1 min read . 15 Apr 2022
NASA said that the image was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NASA said that the image was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
The US space agency released a marvellous picture of a Mars crater which has left the internet in awe.
The US space agency released a marvellous picture of a Mars crater which has left the internet in awe.
In a social media post, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed the astrophile that they are looking at zero degrees longitude on Mars. "The larger crater that sits within this crater, called the Airy Crater, originally defined zero longitudes for Mars," NASA wrote.
In a social media post, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed the astrophile that they are looking at zero degrees longitude on Mars. "The larger crater that sits within this crater, called the Airy Crater, originally defined zero longitudes for Mars," NASA wrote.
The image was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) per pixel, it added.
The post has received more than 450,000 likes. Several users also commented on NASA's post. One user wrote, "Looks like an alien footprint on Mars". Another user wrote, "All of God's creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption".