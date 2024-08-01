NASA shares mesmerising image of Bug Nebula; netizens call it ‘truly fascinating’

NASA images: The image that the US space agency shared said the image was captured by NASA Hubble in 2004.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated1 Aug 2024, 05:19 PM IST
File photo NASA (Image: Reuters)
File photo NASA (Image: Reuters)

NASA images: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared stunning image of Caldwell 69 also known as 'Bug Nebula'. The image that the US space agency shared said the image was captured by NASA Hubble in 2004.

The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

NASA states that, star at the core, intensely hot at over 450,000 degrees Fahrenheit (250,000 Celsius), is surrounded by icy hailstones. It added that, “Caldwell 69 is one of over 100 objects in the Caldwell catalog: a list of galaxies, nebulae, and other cosmic wonders easily seen by amateur astronomers.”

The image shared by NASA Hubble shows, “A close-up image of the Bug Nebula. Two giant, conical lobes, starting off bluish-green and blending into shades of red, erupt from a bright, central spot.”

Netizens have expressed their amazement at the image shared by NASA Hubble, as some described itwith some describing it “most gorgeous” while some user called it “truly fascinating.”

One user called, “So cool!”

Other said, “Hubble still putting out some of the most gorgeous images out there”

Another user said that the Bug Nebula, “looks like a Butterfly”

“Hubble is fire, and this pic is cool,” a user commented.

“The juxtaposition of extreme temperatures in the Bug Nebula is truly fascinating,” one user wrote.

NASA update on Sunita Williams return from space

NASA is grappling with an impending congestion at the International Space Station (ISS) due to recent delays and technical issues involving SpaceX and Boeing, as the space agency works to restore smooth traffic flow to and from the orbiting laboratory, New York Times reported.

NASA officials earlier indicated that August was likely to see increased traffic at the ISS. This comes after a period of operational challenges that had temporarily stalled the agency's ability to transport astronauts. However, NASA officials have framed the situation positively, describing the expected congestion as a sign of progress.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 05:19 PM IST
