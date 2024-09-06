The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope has captured remarkable view of NGC 5033, a spiral galaxy that shines brightly thanks to its active galactic nucleus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Coming back to the image shared by Hubble, NGC 5033, which is located approximately 40 million light-years away in the Canes Venatici constellation, shares notable features with the Milky Way, NASA states. It added that both galaxies stretch roughly 100,000 light-years across and display spiral arms filled with blue regions, marking areas of active star formation.

Due to its relative proximity to Earth, NGC 5033 provides astronomers with an excellent opportunity to study the intricate details of its glowing nucleus and further understand the behavior of galaxies with active cores, the US space agency stated.

In the image shared by NASA Hubble, it shows the close-up shot of a spiral galaxy which is surrounded by spiral arms filled with dark dust and vibrant blue star-forming regions.