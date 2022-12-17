NASA shares picture of gigantic cloud of interstellar dust, gas. See here

NASA shares picture of gigantic cloud of interstellar dust, gas. See here2 min read . 10:13 PM IST
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared an image of interstellar dust and cloud captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on their Instagram page. The stunning image captured of NGC 6530, a young open cluster of stars in the southern constellation of Sagittarius will leave you mesmerised.
The amalgamation of several hypnotic colours interspersed with stars that look like shiny specs of dust is located some 4,350 light-years from Earth. The image shared by NASA showed a collection of thousands of stars.
The image was captured by astronomers using the Hubble Space telescope. According to NASA, the astronomers used the teelscope's Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Planetary Camera 3, to investigate proplyds.
These bright disks surround newborn stars, allowing scientists to study the birth and origins of stars and exoplanetary systems.
"A collection of thousands of stars lie around 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. Set within the Lagoon Nebula - a stellar nursery with scorching temperatures, stellar winds, and powerful radiation - these stars form in a gigantic cloud of interstellar dust and gas," the space agency wrote in the caption of the post.
See the pic here
NASA described the image and wrote, "in every direction, cloudy waves and bands of red, orange, blue, green, and yellow crash over each other. The clouds appear almost like a liquid, mixing and blending with their surroundings. Small white, blue, and purple dots of stars appear at random throughout the image."
According to the official website of the space agency NASA, Hubble's ability to observe at near-infrared wavelengths-particularly with Wide Field Camera 3-has made it an indispensable tool for understanding star birth and the origin of exoplanetary systems.
"The new NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's unprecedented observational capabilities at infrared wavelengths will complement Hubble observations by allowing astronomers to peer through the dusty envelopes around newly born stars and investigate the faintest, earliest stages of star birth."
