NASA shares rare image of most distant known galaxy | See photo
The National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) recently shared rare images of the distant known galaxy with humans. The rare images have been captured by NASA's James Webb telescope, also known as Webb or JWST. The galaxy has been named JADES-GS-z14-0, and it dates back to nearly 300 million years after the Big Bank. These images have been captured by the James Webb telescope during astronomers' study of the Cosmid Dawn.