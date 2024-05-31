Active Stocks
NASA shares rare image of most distant known galaxy | See photo

NASA shares rare images of distant galaxy JADES-GS-z14-0 captured by James Webb telescope, dating back to 300 million years after Big Bang. Another galaxy, JADES-GS-z14-1, also discovered. Cosmic Dawn is the period after Big Bang, crucial for understanding galaxy formation.

The National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) recently shared rare images of the distant known galaxy with humans. The rare images have been captured by NASA's James Webb telescope, also known as  Webb or JWST. The galaxy has been named JADES-GS-z14-0, and it dates back to nearly 300 million years after the Big Bank. These images have been captured by the James Webb telescope during astronomers' study of the Cosmid Dawn.

In addition to JADES-GS-z14-0, NASA has also discovered another distant galaxy JADES-GS-z14-1, that is almost equally far away. This takes second spot in the ranking of the earliest galaxies ever observed by humans so far.

What is Cosmic Dawn?

Cosmic Dawn is the period in space during the first few hundred million years of the Big Bang, which is considered to be the event behind the birth of numerous galaxies. According to NASA, these galaxies can help in resolving the mystery behind the formation of gas, stars, and black holes. These galaxies can also help in understanding their nature when the universe was very young.

Oldest galaxy is millions of times the mass of Sun

The US space agency was able to spot the galaxy for the first time in January 2024. After continuous observations and calculations, it was found that the JADES-GS-z14-0 was intrinsically very luminous and carried unimaginable amount of mass, more than Sun. The analysis of the images captured by the James Webb telescope shows that the galaxy is “several hundreds of millions of times the mass of the Sun," wrote NASA in its blog. 

Another shocking revelation about the galaxy is the presence of strong ionised gases. The early images captured by the NASA indicates the presence of strong ionised gas emission in the galaxy. These emissions can be seen in the form of bright emission lines from hydrogen and oxygen.

 

Published: 31 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST
