The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a mesmerising image of the ‘Pillars of Creation’ in the Eagle Nebula. Home to billions of new-borne stars, the Pillars of Creation stretch several light-years in length and are 7,000 light-years away from Earth in the direction of the constellation Serpens.