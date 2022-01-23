NASA shares stunning footage of powerful flares erupt from Sun

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory monitors the sun with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from its atmosphere to the particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding Earth. Most solar storms are usually harmless but one hitting Earth can have a catastrophic effect. For instance, solar flares can damage satellites and can be a huge threat for airlines as they can disturb Earth's magnetic field. Large solar flares can even create currents within electricity grids and knock out energy supplies. A large influx of energy could flow into high voltage power grids and can permanently damage transformers.