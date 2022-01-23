NASA shares stunning footage of powerful flares erupt from Sun

NASA shares stunning footage of powerful flares erupt from Sun1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
NASA said that flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts
American space agency NASA has shared a stunning image of solar flare publicly. Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.
NASA has classified the flare as an M5.5, which corresponds to both a moderate severity and radio blackout threat for the side of the planet facing the burst. M-class flares are the second-highest type behind X-class flares, which can go all the way up to X20, representing an extreme solar flare event.
According to NASA, "Solar flares are large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun lasting from minutes to hours". They are huge explosions caused by the release of magnetic energy that gets built up in the sun's constantly moving magnetic fields. They are often associated with coronal mass ejections. These flares are huge bubbles of electrified gas that hurled into space and cause disruption if they interact with Earth's magnetic field.
The solar flare was released around 1:01am EST and was captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which observes the sun constantly.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory monitors the sun with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from its atmosphere to the particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding Earth. Most solar storms are usually harmless but one hitting Earth can have a catastrophic effect. For instance, solar flares can damage satellites and can be a huge threat for airlines as they can disturb Earth's magnetic field. Large solar flares can even create currents within electricity grids and knock out energy supplies. A large influx of energy could flow into high voltage power grids and can permanently damage transformers.
