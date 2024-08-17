NASA shares stunning image of 10-billion-year-old globular cluster NGC 6496. Netizens say, ‘Looks like glitter’

  • NASA shared an Instagram post featuring NGC 6496, a 10-billion-year-old globular cluster with high metal content and various unique stars, sparking awe and curiosity among netizens.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM IST
NASA shares stunning image of 10-billion-year-old globular cluster NGC 6496 (Image: Reuters)
NASA shares stunning image of 10-billion-year-old globular cluster NGC 6496 (Image: Reuters)

NASA images: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared stunning image 10-billion-year-old globular cluster of stars, NGC 6496, which the space agency describes it as “heavy metal.”

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore face radiation exposure as NASA mission delayed

NASA added that the clusters is about 35,000 light-years away from Earth. In a post on Instagram, the space agency also added that the stars in this cluster have a notably higher concentration of metals, elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, than those found in comparable stellar clusters.

Also Read | Mars may have enough water to create oceans, new study finds

NASA further explained that NGC 6496 hosts a selection of long-period variables — giant pulsating stars whose brightness can take up to, and even over, a thousand days to change." It also has short-period eclipsing binaries, where the brightness dims as one star passes in front of the other, it added.

People were captivated by the stunning image of NGC 6496. One person remarked, “Looks like glitter,” while another reflected “We are dust in the universe.”

Also Read | Check THESE 6 NASA images to dive into the universe of nebulas and galaxies

Another user commented on the beauty of the sky and asked, “What a beautiful sky". One user also asked, “I have been fascinated by the universe since childhood and am eager to understand more about its boundaries. Is there an end to the universe, or is it infinite? I would greatly appreciate any insights you can provide.”

NASA update on Sunita William and Butch Wilmore's return

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are awaiting the NASA decision on Starliner's return to Earth. NASA is yet to make a decision on a range of issues — the date of the Starliner astronauts' return from space, whether to fly back the Boeing spacecraft uncrewed, or whether to return the two astronauts aboard Starliner or a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Also Read | FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions

In their latest update on Being Starliner, Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate said, “We're reaching a point where that last week in August we really should be making a call, if not sooner.”

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore launched aboard the Starliner on June 5. They reached the International Space Station on June 6. They were scheduled to return to Earth by mid-June. However, their plans were derailed after the Starliner capsule was detected with several issues

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM IST
HomeScienceNewsNASA shares stunning image of 10-billion-year-old globular cluster NGC 6496. Netizens say, ‘Looks like glitter’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue