NASA shares stunning image of cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NASA's Hubble Telescope reveals image of Gomez's Hamburger, a cosmic object 6,500 light-years away in Sagittarius. Formed by a dying star, it features 'buns' of light reflecting off dust and a 'patty' of dark dust concealing the star.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has shared stunning image of a cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. According to the U.S. space agency, this object is situated approximately 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 has changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Coming back to the Gomez's Hamburger, NASA further explains that, “view was created by a dying Sun-like star casting off its outer layers of material."

While explaining the simmilarties between the hamburger and this celetial giant, NASA added, “the ingredients of this giant are dust and light; the hamburger "buns" are light reflecting off dust and the "patty" is the dark band of dust in the middle, which is hiding the dying star." This image was shared the US space agency on Hamburger day which was celebrated on May 28th.

Internet users couldn't resist commenting on the captivating image of the cosmic object posted by NASA.

One user said, “Mother Nature does have a sense of humour"

“Awsome tremendeous," another user commented

Some another wrote, “Stellar burger you got there."

“Space burgers and stargazing - proof that you can have it all." 

A user also argued against the notion that Gomez's Hamburger is created by a dying star, suggesting instead that it is more likely formed by the protoplanetary disk surrounding a new star.

Meanwhile, NASA announced in a May 26 press release that the first of two climate satellites, designed to study heat emissions at Earth's poles was launched. The agency's PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission consists of two shoebox-size cube satellites, or CubeSats, that will measure the amount of heat Earth radiates into space from two of the coldest, most remote regions on the planet. Data from this PREFIRE mission will assist researchers in more accurately predicting changes in Earth's ice, seas, and weather in a warming climate.

 

Published: 29 May 2024, 06:33 AM IST
