NASA shares stunning image of cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. All you need to know
NASA's Hubble Telescope reveals image of Gomez's Hamburger, a cosmic object 6,500 light-years away in Sagittarius. Formed by a dying star, it features 'buns' of light reflecting off dust and a 'patty' of dark dust concealing the star.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has shared stunning image of a cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. According to the U.S. space agency, this object is situated approximately 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.